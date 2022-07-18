San Mateo County Sheriff’s Transit Office is still looking for a man who attacked another male victim at the Hillsdale CalTrain Station in San Mateo on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
The Sheriff's Office Transit Deputies, with the assistance of San Mateo Police Department, responded to a report of a physical altercation at approximately 2:41 P.M. The victim provided a description of the suspect and was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to his head and face.
The suspect fled prior to law enforcement arriving.
The investigation is ongoing and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Transit Bureau are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Deputy S. Johnson at stjohnson@smcgov.org or the Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
