A transient accused of using his belt to hit a man in the face near a Millbrae Safeway has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jallah Korvah, 29, got into an argument Tuesday evening with a man after they walked by each other on the 500 block of El Camino Real. Korvah allegedly took off his belt and struck the man in the face with the metal buckle, causing a serious laceration.
Korvah fled and was found near the Millbrae BART station and taken into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office said Korvah was also responsible for causing random disturbances downtown earlier in the day that led to numerous calls to law enforcement.
