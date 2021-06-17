A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle that belonged to someone else.
The arrest came after a traffic stop on the 400 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae for a vehicle code violation conducted at 6:36 p.m. by deputies of the Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies determined the driver was driving on a suspended license. A search of his vehicle found burglary tools and a catalytic converter believed to have been removed from a Toyota Prius.
