A man suspected of several offenses, including car theft and weapons violations, was arrested early Friday by San Mateo police at a motel on North Bayshore Boulevard.
Officers patrolling the area around America’s Best Value Inn at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday noticed a Honda CRV with what appeared to be a damaged ignition, according to San Mateo police.
Officers checked California Department of Motor Vehicles records and learned that the car was reported stolen from Palo Alto on Jan. 4.
They checked the motel’s security camera footage, which apparently showed a man, later identified as 34-year-old James Blain Carrasco of San Francisco, taking a “long gun” out of the car and then going into one of the motel rooms, according to police.
Officers set up a perimeter around the motel and waited for Carrasco and an unidentified woman to leave the room before arresting him at about 1 a.m., police said.
Officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a shaved key when they searched him and, during a search of the motel room, found a sawed-off shotgun.
Carrasco is allegedly a convicted felon who was out on bail with eight warrants for his arrest and is the subject of a restraining order, police said.
The woman he was with had filed the restraining order against him and was not arrested, according to police.
Carrasco was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail, possessing a firearm while the subject of a restraining order, possessing a short-barreled rifle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, disobeying a court order, grand theft auto and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
