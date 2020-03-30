The Redwood City Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of a man in San Pablo on suspicion of multiple domestic violence offenses.
Redwood City police arrested 25-year-old Jermine Allen Friday after his ex-girlfriend reported that a March 19 argument between the two had become physical. Officers noted that the victim had significant visible injuries she said were a result of the attack.
Officers obtained a warrant in the case and learned Allen had an existing warrant for a domestic violence allegation involving the victim as well as a warrant from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for a parole violation.
While observing a residence in San Pablo Friday, officers saw Allen emerge and made an attempt to contact him before he fled on foot. Officers arrested Allen shortly afterward and booked him into San Mateo County Jail.
People with additional information about the case can contact Redwood City police Detective Matt Cydzik at (650) 780-7607 or the department’s tip line at (650) 780-7107.
