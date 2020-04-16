San Bruno police arrested a Brentwood man Wednesday on suspicion of felony vandalism and attempted carjacking.
Officers responded to the Best Buy in the Towne Center parking lot off of El Camino real around 4 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of vandalism and attempted carjacking involving two separate victims.
The first victim reported that the suspect, after acting erratically in the parking lot, kicked the door of her car. The suspect then approached the second victim’s vehicle and demanded that he exit the vehicle, according to police.
The second victim was able to leave the parking lot without being harmed.
San Bruno police officers quickly located the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Brentwood, and arrested him. In addition to the suspected crimes, the man also had an outstanding parole violation, officers said. His name was not immediately released.
People with information about the case can contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
