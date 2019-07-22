A 20-year-old man suspected of trying to break into several cars Friday morning in Half Moon Bay was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies.
A vehicle burglary in progress was reported in the 800 block of Third Avenue and deputies were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
A witness described the suspect and deputies quickly found Jacob Garibaldi, who matched the description.
An investigation revealed that Garibaldi tried to break into several vehicles in the area, intending to steal from them.
