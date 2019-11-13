A traffic stop of a pickup truck being driven erratically in Pacifica late Sunday night led to the arrest of the driver after police discovered the truck was reported stolen.
The stop occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 1 near the intersection with Rockaway Beach Avenue.
Eric Thomas Chester, the 44-year-old Redwood City man driving the white truck, was unable to provide any identification to the officer, and the paperwork for the truck showed a different license plate than the one on the vehicle itself, police said.
The officer asked a dispatcher to run a check of the truck’s registration and learned it had been reported stolen.
Chester was arrested, and the officer also found methamphetamine and various tools in the truck. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
