A 39-year-old Hayward man who San Mateo police said was driving erratically was arrested for possession of a weapon, drugs and burglary tools early Tuesday morning.
Police said Elvin Ferrer was stopped after “swerving in the roadway and using the wrong lane to make a turn” shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Edgewater Boulevard near State Route 92 in San Mateo.
A records check showed Ferrer had a suspended driver’s license and a search turned up ammunition, a butterfly knife, methamphetamine and “tools consistent with auto burglary,” including a crowbar, a slim jim and gloves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.