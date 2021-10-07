San Mateo police arrested a 37-year-old San Francisco man last week after receiving reports from callers that he had pointed guns at them, among other offenses.
Police arrested Kenneth Roberts on suspicion of multiple felonies on Sept. 30, four days after multiple people reported him pointing guns, making threats and robbing them of personal items.
With the assistance of police in Daly City and Broadmoor, Roberts was arrested on suspicion of 10 felonies, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, stalking, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, burglary, manufacturing/assembling a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
