A man who threatened a robbery victim with a knife and a metal pipe was arrested Saturday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Victor Bermudes-Bautista, 53, was accused of second-degree robbery in an incident that occurred about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Old County Road in San Carlos, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim was robbed of his backpack after a brief physical struggle with a man who brandished a knife and swung a metal pipe at him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was uninjured.
The victim was able to remain on the phone with emergency dispatchers during the incident, allowing deputies to respond in time to detain Bermudes-Bautista, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, a witness at the scene remained and helped identify the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.