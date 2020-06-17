A San Leandro man was arrested Tuesday morning for vehicle burglary after being spotted in a parking lot on the 900 block of Cowgill Alley in San Carlos looking into and entering vehicles, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 8 a.m., the man, later identified as Cory Anthony Epes, of San Leandro, was allegedly spotted in the area and was later located on the 1000 block of Laurel Street. During a search, deputies found various items stolen from a separate victim and various burglary tools, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Any additional victims or anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
