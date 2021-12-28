San Bruno police arrested a 36-year-old San Francisco man early Sunday after he allegedly drove his car into multiple parked vehicles.
Officers responded to a 2:12 a.m. report of the collisions in the 200 block of El Camino Real. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver — whom they did not identify — had been driving under the influence of alcohol and they arrested him.
