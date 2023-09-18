Pacifica police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly armed with a gun and shoplifting beer after watching him run out of a store wearing a ski mask.
At approximately 2 p.m., officers were patrolling the Pacific Manor Shopping Center when they discovered an unoccupied black BMW SUV parked illegally in front of a retail business.
While inspecting the vehicle, police said they witnessed a man run out of the store, toward the BMW’s driver’s door.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Matthew Fleming of Georgetown.
Police allege Fleming wore a black ski mask over his face and was carrying a grocery basket full of beer.
Officers arrested Fleming and allege he possessed a loaded pistol, as well as ecstasy and Xanax.
Fleming was booked into San Mateo County jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and shoplifting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or call the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444.
