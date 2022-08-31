Police in Pacifica arrested a man on suspicion of driving while drunk after his car overturned on Sunday, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Fremont Avenue around 3 a.m. on the report of vehicle collision. Upon arrival, police saw an overturned vehicle that had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and rolled over.
The driver and sole occupant of the overturned vehicle, Mario William Gomes, 35, had removed himself from the wreck and medical personnel determined that he was not injured. However, officers claim Gomes showed signs of intoxication.
Gomes was arrested on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 and he was transported to a sobering facility where he was released on a promise to appear for the DUI allegations.
Anyone who might have witnessed this event is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.