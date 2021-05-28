Deputies in Millbrae have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault and elder abuse incident that occurred Thursday.
Kent Morrill, 52, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to the Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded Thursday at 5:44 p.m. to the Safeway at 525 El Camino Real on a report of a disturbance.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as Morrill, was walking through the lobby when he pushed a shopping cart with a great deal of force into a woman in her 70s.
The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Morrill was located nearby and was taken into custody without incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.