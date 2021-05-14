Police in Redwood City on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Craig Spencer-Doran, 24, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., detectives located a stolen Ford Explorer parked and unoccupied in the area of Middlefield Road and Spruce Street.
The detectives were conducting surveillance on the vehicle when a man, later identified as Spencer-Doran, entered the vehicle.
Police detained the suspect, searched the vehicle and located an unregistered and loaded Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the front console.
Police said Spencer-Doran admitted to stealing the vehicle and possessing the firearm.
