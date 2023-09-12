A Hayward man was arrested Thursday night for second degree robbery after allegedly placing numerous bottles of perfume into a plastic bag, leaving without paying, and then struggling with a loss prevention agent from Macy’s at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, according to police.
At about 8:19 p.m. Sept. 7, San Mateo police were notified of the shoplifting and assault in which the suspect was approached by the agent seeking to retrieve the unpaid for items. He then left in a car and the agent got a license plate number, according to police.
