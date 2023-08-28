A Pleasanton man was arrested after he allegedly swiped more than $5,000 worth of collectible pens at a trade show in Millbrae over the weekend, authorities said.
The San Francisco International Pen Show hosted hundreds of vendors with pens from all over the world. The event, held over three days, showcased purchasing, selling and trading vintage and collectible pens.
The 72-year-old man allegedly stole over $5,000 in pens and accessories on Saturday while walking through the show at the Westin San Francisco Airport Hotel, before he was caught by staff and vendors, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The stolen items were returned to their owners.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
