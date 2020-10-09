A 22-year-old man is in custody after allegedly writing a woman’s name with a red substance, possibly blood, on a wall at her residence in San Carlos in May, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Jonathan Derasacosta, 22, was alleged to have started a friendship with the woman in 2016. He allegedly wanted to be more than friends and starting harassing and stalking her. She eventually moved to San Diego for college and so did he, without her knowledge. He continued stalking her and was eventually arrested by University of California, San Diego police on March 30, 2019, for stalking and violating a restraining order, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
After his release, he allegedly continued stalking her and was arrested on June 3, 2019, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In early 2020, Derasacosta was released from jail due to the COVID pandemic. The woman had moved back to San Carlos to continue her studies through online courses. Sometime in May 2020, Derasacosta allegedly went to the victim’s residence and used what appeared to be red substance (possibly blood) and wrote the victim’s name against a wall. After gathering evidence and conducting a lengthy investigation, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Derasacosta on Oct. 8, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone has information on Jonathan Derasacosta contact Detective Josh Wang at (650) 363-4055 or email jwang@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.