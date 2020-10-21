Following a trail of witnesses, one who took a video of the emerging incident, police were able to apprehend a man who stabbed another man three times outside the Sequoia Station Safeway a couple of weeks ago in Redwood City after allegedly thinking he was talking to him rather than on his cellphone.
At about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 4, the man, identified as Marcus Stewart, 50, of Redwood City, allegedly thought the victim who was talking on cellphone was actually talking to him. He proceeded to stab him three times, twice in the chest, and once in the arm, coming a “hair’s breadth” from his heart and severing an artery in his arm, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center and is going to live, Wagstaffe added.
Stewart was charged with attempted murder with a knife and is set to enter a plea Oct. 26. He is being held on $510,000 bail.
