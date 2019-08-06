A San Mateo man was arrested Saturday for stabbing another man in the arm during an altercation between two groups of people, according to police.
Jose Oseguerabonilla, 20, has been booked into San Mateo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime, said police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh, adding that a knife was recovered at the scene.
The victim was transported to the Stanford Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries, Haobsh said.
The altercation occurred at 11:30 p.m. in an industrial area on the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue near 12th Avenue.
Haobsh said the incident led to a total of five arrests. Another person was booked into county jail for an auto theft warrant and three others were issued citations and released for being under the influence of and in possession of narcotics, Haobsh said.
