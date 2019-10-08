A 38-year-old man was arrested after forcing a female victim into a bathroom and groping her against her will at a business in San Bruno early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded at 12:27 a.m. to the business on the 100 block of El Camino Real and learned that the suspect, identified as San Bruno resident Mario Alberto Lopez Leon, had tried to prevent the victim from escaping but she eventually freed herself, according to police.
Officers located Lopez Leon, who was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
