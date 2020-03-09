Deputies in San Mateo County on Friday arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in 2019.
Arieh Libman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of sodomy by force and sodomy with an unconscious victim, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 4, 2019, Libman sexually assaulted the victim while she was sleeping, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident occurred at a residence in unincorporated San Mateo County.
The victim reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and told investigators she and Libman knew each other.
