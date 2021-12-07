Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbor over a parking dispute in San Bruno has been arrested after police found him in possession of an unregistered shotgun, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Osmar Delima, 33, is accused of throwing an empty shotgun shell in front of his neighbor on Mills Avenue and threatening to shoot her following an argument in which he parked his car in front of her house, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred Friday, Dec. 3, at around 11:25 p.m. after he parked his car in front of the woman’s home, blocking her driveway. She asked him to move the car from her driveway, which Delima did. He then came back and threatened her, prosecutors said. When police arrived, they found him with the loaded shotgun, prosecutors said.

He was arrested and is in custody on $75,000 bail. He is charged with making felony threats, possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of a concealed weapon. He faces up to four years in prison, prosecutors said.

In April, he had been arrested for having a concealed weapon in a restaurant but was entered into a diversion program, prosecutors said.

