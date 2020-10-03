A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for raping a woman at her residence in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 a.m. Sept. 25, the man, identified as Shahram “Rick” Mokhtari, allegedly entered the house in San Carlos and forcibly raped the woman. The two had known each other for about a year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mokhtari was located and placed under arrest and booked at the main jail without incident. This is an isolated incident and anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at (650) 363-4347 or jcosens@smcgov.org.

