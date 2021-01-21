A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly peeping into an apartment building window on the 800 block of Jefferson Court in the northwestern section of the city, according to San Mateo police.
At about 8:16 p.m., police were called to the location where a resident said she saw a man peering through her daughter’s bedroom window. A motion sensor activated a camera, which alerted the daughter by phone a man was peeking through the window. When police arrived, he was being detained by several family members in the backyard with his zipper down. He was identified as Jairo Abisai Fuentes, of San Mateo.
