A man who allegedly stole a car led San Mateo police on a chase from Peninsula Avenue through the city, south on Highway 101, then north on Highway 101, east on State Route 92, then to a Caltrans maintenance road after the car experienced a mechanical failure, where he was arrested nearby, according to police.
At about 8:42 p.m., April 17, officers responded to the report of a stolen car heading west on Peninsula Avenue. They found the car parked in Woodside Way near Studio Circle and tried to make contact but the driver fled in the car. After the chase, the suspect, identified as Dajon Hardy, allegedly exited the vehicle with a white plastic bag in his hand and ran east toward State Route 92. He attempted to climb over a concrete traffic barrier and onto oncoming traffic but was tackled by officers and placed in handcuffs. There the officers spotted a loaded handgun near the white plastic bag he carried, according to police.
