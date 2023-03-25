A man arrested for breaking into a Redwood City home and inappropriately touching a woman while she slept in the middle of the night March 19 may be linked to three other similar incidents, according to police.
During the most recent incident, the man entered the house at about 2:20 a.m. then barricaded himself in the bathroom after he was confronted for touching a woman inappropriately. He escaped through a window before police arrived but surveillance video showed enough evidence to connect him to the three previous incidents and identify him, according to police.
