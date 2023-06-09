A man accused of lewd acts in San Carlos was arrested Tuesday, June 7, and refused to leave his cell for court Thursday, June 8, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jesse Daly, 40, allegedly performed lewd acts while looking at a driver stopped at a traffic light on Howard Avenue and Old County Road in San Carlos. The victim drove away and called police, but suffered a panic attack shortly after the incident, according to the DA’s Office.
