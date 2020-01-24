Police in San Bruno on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident.
Cornell Brown, 35, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
On Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant on the 1200 block of El Camino Real on a report of a man masturbating in public.
Responding officers saw a man actively exposing himself and masturbating inside the restaurant.
During the subsequent investigation, police discovered Brown was also in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
