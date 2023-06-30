A Redwood City man was arrested for forcible rape of a minor after it was reported to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office March 16.
The man, identified as Christopher Esquivel, 23, was contacted in San Bruno and arrested on a $100,000 warrant. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and posted bail.
