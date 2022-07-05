A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of another man in East Palo Alto late Monday night, according to police.
East Palo Alto resident Wilmer Amador, 19, was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the killing of Abner Najeraxol, a 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident, police said.
The victim was stabbed to death on the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Officers had responded at 11:35 p.m. to a report of a stabbing and found the victim wounded. Despite first aid efforts, Najeraxol died at the scene, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are withholding the motive for the murder. Police said the case was solved with cooperation from witnesses who were willing to come forward.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154. Information can be shared anonymously via email at epa@tipnow.org or by text or voicemail at (650) 409-6792.
