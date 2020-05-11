A 43-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol in San Bruno, police said.
A citizen flagged down a San Bruno police officer around 7:05 p.m. Sunday to report a dark SUV involved in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Scott Street and Huntington Avenue East.
While the officer investigated the first hit-and-run, the department’s dispatch received a report of another hit-and-run collision by a dark SUV on the 600 block of Masson Avenue. After a brief search, officers found the vehicle unoccupied at Lions Field.
Officers then found the vehicle’s suspected driver walking along the 500 block of Third Avenue and arrested him. The officers measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.19% and took him to a sobering facility after his arrest. His name has not been released.
The San Bruno Police Department is still investigating the case. People with information can contact the department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
