Police arrested a man in South San Francisco on suspicion of murder, after an early morning domestic violence incident on Monday.
At 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a call about an unresponsive female at a residence on the 3000 block of Brunswick Court.
The 28-year-old female victim was found deceased from what police said was an isolated domestic violence related incident.
The suspect, 35-year-old Eduar Pajoy-Delgado, was arrested booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Police said, although an arrest was made, anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.