A man accused of violating an active domestic violence restraining order reportedly robbed a woman of her cellphone and money, fled, then returned and tried to force entry on the 200 block of First Avenue in North Fair Oaks Saturday night before being arrested by deputies in the area looking for him from the previous crime, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Alex Guerra-Arevealo, 39, of Redwood City, was arrested without incident after he was located hiding nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident was first reported at 11 p.m. April 1.
