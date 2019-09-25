A 49-year-old man from the Los Angeles area was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in Daly City on Wednesday morning, a police sergeant said.
Tarzana resident Jody Chism was arrested after officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. to the U.S. Bank at 329 Gellert Blvd. on a report of a bank robbery, police Sgt. Sean Begley said.
The suspect, later identified as Chism, entered the bank and passed a note to a teller saying a robbery was taking place. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, Chism fled in a vehicle, Begley said.
Police were given a description of the vehicle and stopped it near the intersection of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Washington Street, where Chism, the lone occupant of the car, was arrested.
Chism was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of bank robbery-related offenses, police said.
