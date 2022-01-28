A man suspected of shooting another man and riddling his car with bullets on the 2600 block of Flores Street in December was arrested after an extensive investigation, San Mateo police said Thursday.
At about 8:06 p.m. Dec. 20, police arrived at the location on the report of shots fired and found the car stopped in the middle of the street and a 27-year-old man who told officers someone shot him. Police launched an investigation and identified Joel Tovar Ramirez, 20, of Mountain View, as the suspect. After search warrants in both Mountain View and East Palo Alto, he was arrested and police located two handguns, a short barrel assault rifle, an extended magazine and a stun gun, according to police.
Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encourage to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or ppak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.