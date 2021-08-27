A delivery driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement who had just written him a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot without a valid placard in downtown San Mateo, according to police.
At about 1:17 p.m., police were called to the Main Street Parking Garage, at 355 Second Ave. on a report of a disturbance. There, an Oakland man had chased a parking enforcement officer around the garage after he was asked if he had a placard to park in a parking spot when he had returned to the vehicle. He admitted he did not have one. He also threatened to physically harm the parking enforcement officer, according to police.
At the scene, officers quickly located the delivery driver, who was later identified as John Boswell, 38, and contacted him. Boswell initially spoke to the officers, but he soon became irritated. He refused to identify himself and he walked away from the officers. The officers ordered Boswell to remain with them while they conducted their investigation. Boswell refused to comply with their orders and physically resisted their efforts to detain him, though, they were able to detain him, according to police.
