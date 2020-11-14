South San Francisco police arrested Robert Allen Midell Jr. Monday night for allegedly beating up a front desk clerk at Hotel V on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Midell, 22, allegedly used a box cutter and pens to attack the clerk, leading to injuries to the clerk’s face and numerous bite and puncture wounds to their chest and arm, prosecutors said. Police responded to Hotel V at 8:15 p.m. after receiving the call. Police found Midell on top of the clerk in the employee area, and officers tried to pull him off the clerk. He allegedly continued his attack despite being and hit by a baton and Taser. Midell eventually let go of the clerk, after being pepper-sprayed. Prosecutors did not have a motive for what started the alleged attack, although the victim had earlier evicted Midell for not paying his bill. Midell was charged on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and interference with officers doing police duty, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The Private Defender Program was appointed to Midell. The case was continued to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 for the appearance of a designated attorney, entry of plea and setting of the preliminary hearing. Midell is in custody on $500,000 bail.
