A man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting his elderly mother and her elderly partner, San Bruno police said.
Shortly after 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 900 block of Second Avenue, just north of Walnut Street, and found the suspect outside the residence, where they arrested him without incident, police said.
Officers learned that the suspect assaulted his elderly mother before attempting to suffocate her with a bag. The victim’s partner, an elderly man, intervened, and was then also attacked by the suspect. The elderly man managed to force the suspect out of the residence, where officers found him.
The suspect’s name and information had not been released as of Monday morning. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.