A San Francisco man has been charged with robbing a South San Francisco bank two separate times in late 2022, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Damion Shoemaker, 48, has been charged with two counts of robbery of the Chase Bank on McLellan Drive, prosecutors said.
Shoemaker allegedly first robbed the bank the morning of Nov. 28 by putting a gun on the table and ordering the teller to give him all the money, prosecutors said. The teller provided the money, and he walked out with $2,047.
He allegedly went back to the same bank on Dec. 28, did the same thing again, and got away with $1,355. A police investigation identified him based on his car, and he was arrested on Jan. 19. He went to court on Jan. 23.
