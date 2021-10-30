A man accused of attacking a SamTrans bus driver in San Mateo over having to wear a mask in an alleged hate crime has been arrested and will appear in court Nov. 1 for entry of plea, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Offices said.
Milton Gironorellana, 27, of San Francisco, allegedly told the bus driver, “I hate you Asians. I hate you b—,” multiple times before hitting and punching her, prosecutors said. Gironorellana first got on the bus Thursday, Oct. 28, near Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real and laid down on the bus floor without a mask, appearing to be drunk, prosecutors said. When the bus driver told him to put on a mask, prosecutors said he became upset and yelled the racist and sexist remarks. He eventually got off the bus and allegedly threw a garbage can at it. When the driver got off the bus to inspect the damage, Gironorellana then started running toward her. She then got on the bus, but he pried the bus doors open and allegedly started hitting and punching her. A passenger came to the driver’s defense. Police were able to track him down minutes later because the driver took a photo of Gironorellana with her cellphone. The driver had bruising but needed no medical attention, according to prosecutors.
Gironorellana has been charged with a misdemeanor hate crime because the driver’s injuries were minor and misdemeanor battery on a transit employee, prosecutors said. He faces a maximum of two years in county jail. He is in county jail on $10,000 bail. He has a previous record in San Mateo County for being drunk in public, prosecutors said.
