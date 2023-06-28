A transient man who allegedly attacked a person with a mop at the San Bruno BART Station was arrested Monday, June 26, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Kahill Congo, 35, allegedly grabbed a mop and lunged at a man while trying to choke him with the mop handle after the victim asked Congo to stop staring at him. Congo allegedly punched the victim in the face 10 times and stole his Louis Vuitton hat off his head, refusing to give it back. Police said Congo was still wearing the hat when they arrived, according to the DA’s Office.
