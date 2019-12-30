A Sunday morning collision in San Bruno led to the arrest of a San Francisco man on counts that include firearm and drugs possession, along with driving under the influence of drugs, according to police.
The two-car crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of San Bruno Avenue and Highway 101, police said.
Officers determined that Kevin Eliseo Chavez, 34, was allegedly driving under the influence and a search turned up a controlled substance packaged for sale, an unregistered firearm and a large amount of cash. He was taken into custody and booked into San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
