A man suspected of attempted robbery in the Artichoke Joe’s parking lot was arrested inside the casino Saturday night, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Raymond Yee, 31, of San Francisco, was out on bail for two suspected 2022 robberies before he allegedly approached a 65-year-old man in the parking lot with a knife, demanding he give him all his money. The victim allegedly said he didn’t have any cash and Yee allegedly walked away. The victim proceeded to tell the casino security and Yee was arrested inside the casino after being identified on the security cameras, according to the DA’s Office.
