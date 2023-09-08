A San Mateo man was arrested for allegedly setting six fires throughout Belmont and San Mateo, after he was spotted walking nearby early Friday morning, according to police.
At about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, a Belmont police officer on patrol noticed a strong odor of smoke and found it coming from an abandoned gas station at the corner of Hill Street at El Camino Real. San Mateo Consolidated fire crews put out the fire and an initial investigation showed it was intentionally set.
During the area check, a grass fire was located on the north side of Ralston Avenue at Christian Drive. While Consolidated Fire and Cal Fire responded and began to extinguish the fire, Belmont officers located an additional fire in the center median of State Route 92 just west of Ralston Avenue.
Believing the fires to be connected and associated to the same suspect, multiple Belmont officers responded to the area. An officer observed a subject begin two additional fires on the hillside of westbound State Route 92 at northbound Interstate 280. While officers conducted an area check for the suspect, a fire was found in the center median of Interstate 280 near the State Route 92 interchange.
Officers spotted a man, identified as Nicholas Elward, 32, walking north on Interstate 280 and in possession of items linking him to the fires. Elward was arrested and transported to the Belmont Police Department where he became combative and had to be placed in restraints.
No officers were injured during this incident, according to police.
There was minimal to no damage from the fires and the largest burn area was the fire on the north side of Ralston Avenue near Christian Drive which was less than a quarter of an acre. The other fires were smaller, according to police.
