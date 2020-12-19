A man who pushed an employee at Trader Joe’s in San Mateo for being told to wear a mask inside has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Chad Busto, 40, of Santa Barbara, agreed to serve 25 days in county jail and received credit for 20 days of time served. He is also on probation for two years and must stay away from Trader Joe’s on Grant Street in San Mateo.
Busto first walked into Trader Joe’s Dec. 8 and an employee told him he would have to wear a mask to be in the store. Busto screamed, “do not touch me,” even though the employee had not touched him. He pushed the employee, knocking him backward. Busto then walked around the store without a mask and screamed. Employees called the police and, when officers arrived, Busto waved the officers over and told them he was the person Trader Joe’s called about. He was behaving erratically, refused to follow directions and was yelling at officers before being arrested, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Busto refused to leave the patrol car when he arrived at the police station and had to be removed. He gave no reason for refusing to wear a mask, the District Attorney’s Office said.
