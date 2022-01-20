A San Mateo transient carrying a hammer was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was throwing items at people, fighting someone with the hammer and throwing lighter fluid on a person and his dog and trying to light them on fire on West Hillsdale Boulevard near Clearview Way, according to police.
At about 12:13 p.m., police responded to the area on the reports and learned the man who had the lighter fluid thrown on him was not injured, however, the other man took his phone after he dropped it and fled into a wooded area between West Hillsdale Boulevard, Clearview Way, Bayridge Way and the College of San Mateo. Police knew from previous calls he was homeless and living behind the 1600 block of Bayridge Way. Police went there and found the man matching the description. A crisis negotiations officer, accompanied by the department’s new mental health clinician, convinced him to surrender after 45 minutes. He had set fire to the cellphone, destroying it, according to police.
