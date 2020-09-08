Pacifica police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing someone at Pacifica State Beach early Saturday.
The suspect, Sebastian Kibblewhite, a Pacifica resident, was apprehended after officers responded at 12:05 a.m. Saturday to a report that someone had been stabbed on the south end of the beach.
A group of people were at the beach when an argument broke out. The victim was stabbed with a knife while trying to separate the two people who had been arguing.
The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, and was transported to a trauma center after receiving aid on the scene.
Kibblewhite was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on the case can contact detectives at the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 20-2672. Information may be provided anonymously by calling a tip line at (650) 359-4444.
